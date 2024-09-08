No. 20 Arizona overcomes halftime deficit to beat Northern Arizona 22-10 for 9th win a row

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Quali Conley ran for 112 yards, Noah Fifita threw for 173 yards and a touchdown and No. 20 Arizona overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat Northern Arizona 22-10 on Saturday night to match the school record with its ninth consecutive victory. The Wildcats extended the longest active win streak in FBS by outscoring the Lumberjacks 16-0 in the second half after trailing 10-6 at the break. The nine straight wins matches the school record set in 1974-75 and matched in 1997-98.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.