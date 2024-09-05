No. 20 Arizona hoping to shore up defensive breakdowns against Northern Arizona

Arizona opened the season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico behind an offense that produced 627 total yards in coach Brent Brennan’s first game. The Wildcats weren’t quite as dominant defensively, particularly while leading by just three in the first half, so will be hoping to shore a few things up against the FCS Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona kicked off its first season under coach Brian Wright with a 66-6 home win over Lincoln and had one of the biggest wins in program history three years ago, knocking off Arizona 21-19 in Tucson.

