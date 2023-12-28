No. 2 Washington’s ‘nasty’ offensive line out prove West Coast football can out-tough Texas in CFP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu has heard all the snide remarks about finesse West Coast football and not being tough enough. His message to anyone who questions the Huskies’ offensive line: just watch us play. The biggest dawgs allowed only 11 sacks this season, paving the way for Michael Penix Jr. and No. 2 Huskies to reach the College Football Playoff and earning the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. In the Sugar Bowl semifinal against No. 3 Texas on Monday, Fatanu and company face one of the best defensive lines in the country.

