No. 2 UConn routs Dayton 102-58 in Paige Bueckers return for the Huskies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 23 points and Paige Bueckers made her long-awaited return from injury as No. 2 UConn opened its season Wednesday with a 102-58 rout of Dayton. It was Bueckers’ first game since the Huskies loss to South Carolina in the 2022 National Championship, a span of 584 days. The former National Player of the Year missed all of last year and much of her sophomore season with two separate knee injuries. She scored eight points in 21 minutes Wednesday while on a coach-imposed minutes restriction. Azzi Fudd had 13 points for UConn. Aubrey Griffin added 12, Qadence Samuels scored 11 and Nika Muhl and Caroline Ducharme each added 10. Ivy Wolf had 16 points to lead Dayton.

