No. 2 UConn overcomes 15-2 deficit to beat Providence 74-60 and likely seal No. 1 NCAA seed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 16 points and Tristen Newton had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists as second-ranked UConn bounced back after falling behind 15-2 early to beat Providence 74-60 in their regular-season finale. Stephon Castle added 14 points for the Huskies, who finished with four straight wins and 18 victories in their last 19 games. Coach Dan Hurley picked up a technical foul just three minutes into the game and spent part of the last minute jawing with a fan in the second row. Big East player of the year candidate Devin Carter scored 24 points with 15 rebounds for Providence.

