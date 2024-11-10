No. 2 UConn cruises past South Florida as Geno Auriemma pulls within a victory of NCAA record

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting as UConn, No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, rolled to an 86-49 win over former conference rival South Florida on Sunday. Ashlynn Shade had 10 of UConn’s 30 points in the third quarter as the Huskies never trailed in the game. Shade finished with 15 points and Sarah Strong added 13 points for the Huskies. The win gave UConn’s Geno Auriemma 1215 career victory, one shy of the NCAA record.Mama Dembele had 12 points and Sammie Puisis added 10 points for South Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.