No. 2 UCLA women rout Cal State Northridge 111-48 with 6 Bruins in double figures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 19 points and No. 2 UCLA thoroughly dominated Cal State Northridge in a 111-48 victory. The Bruins improved to 7-0 and had six players in double figures. Kiki Rice had her first career triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She came up three steals short of a quadruple-double. Only one of UCLA’s 10 players failed to score as the Bruins topped 100 points for the second time this season. The Matadors fell to 2-5 and lost their fifth in a row. Northridge was led by freshman Amiyah Ferguson with 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

