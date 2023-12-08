No. 2 UCLA women rout Cal State Northridge 111-48 with 6 Bruins in double figures

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Cal State Northridge guard Erica Adams, right, shoots as UCLA center Lauren Betts defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 19 points and No. 2 UCLA thoroughly dominated Cal State Northridge in a 111-48 victory. The Bruins improved to 7-0 and had six players in double figures. Kiki Rice had her first career triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She came up three steals short of a quadruple-double. Only one of UCLA’s 10 players failed to score as the Bruins topped 100 points for the second time this season. The Matadors fell to 2-5 and lost their fifth in a row. Northridge was led by freshman Amiyah Ferguson with 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

