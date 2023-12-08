No. 2 UCLA women rout Cal State Northridge 111-48 as Kiki Rice just misses quadruple-double

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice had her first career triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 2 UCLA routed Cal State Northridge 111-48. It was the 10th triple-double in program history. The Bruins improved to 7-0 and had six players in double figures. Rice came up three steals short of a quadruple-double. Only one of UCLA’s 10 players failed to score as the Bruins topped 100 points for the second time this season. The Matadors fell to 2-5 and lost their fifth in a row. Northridge was led by freshman Amiyah Ferguson with 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

