No. 2 UCLA women beat Oregon State 65-54 to improve to 14-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kiki Rice added 13 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Oregon State 65-54 on Sunday. Londynn Jones scored 12 points and joined the 500-point club with a 3-pointer in the first half for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12). Raegan Beers scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half for Oregon State (12-2, 0-2). The Beavers have lost two straight, falling 56-54 defeat at No. 9 Southern California on Friday night. The Bruins led most of the way and controlled the game from start to finish.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.