No. 2 UCLA too big, strong for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 2 UCLA in an 81-66 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. The Bruins’ size dominated as UCLA (7-0), which ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin, outrebounded Arkansas, 56-26, and outscored the Razorbacks in the paint, 40-22. Betts, at 6-foot-7, did all of her work in the paint, making all nine of her shots and grabbing 10 rebounds. UCLA outrebounded the Razorbacks, 56-26, and built a lead as large as 30 before a 17-2 Arkansas run trimmed the margin in the fourth. Arkansas guard Taliah Scott, the nations’ eighth-leading scorer, reached her season average with 23 points.

