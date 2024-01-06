No. 2 UCLA routs Oregon 75-49 to stay undefeated at 13-0 behind Angela Dugalic’s 17 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored a career-high 17 points against her former team and No. 2 UCLA clamped down defensively in routing Oregon 75-49. Lauren Betts had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kiki Rice added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins. UCLA improved to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12. The Bruins dominated the boards, outrebounding the Ducks 46-27. They owned a 21-1 edge on the offensive glass. Phillipina Kyei led the Ducks with 14 points and seven rebounds. Oregon fell to 9-6 and 0-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.