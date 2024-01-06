No. 2 UCLA routs Oregon 75-49 to stay undefeated at 13-0 behind Angela Dugalic’s 17 points

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) fights for position with Oregon center Phillipina Kyei, left, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored a career-high 17 points against her former team and No. 2 UCLA clamped down defensively in routing Oregon 75-49. Lauren Betts had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kiki Rice added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins. UCLA improved to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12. The Bruins dominated the boards, outrebounding the Ducks 46-27. They owned a 21-1 edge on the offensive glass. Phillipina Kyei led the Ducks with 14 points and seven rebounds. Oregon fell to 9-6 and 0-2.

