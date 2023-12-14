No. 2 UCLA loses Emily Bessoir for rest of season after she injured knee playing for Germany

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir will miss the rest of the season for the second-ranked UCLA women after reinjuring the same ACL that sidelined her for the 2021-22 season. The school says Bessoir got hurt last week playing for her native Germany at the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. The senior forward from Munich appeared in just one game for the Bruins this season, with six points and four rebounds. Last season, Bessoir played in all 37 games and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.

