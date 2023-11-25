No. 2 UCLA holds off No. 6 UConn 78-67

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 24 points and No. 2 UCLA held off No, 6 UConn 78-67 Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic. Rice also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bruins (5-0), who led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Charisma Osborne added 18 points and Lauren Betts had 13 points for the Bruins (5-0), Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 31 points for UConn (3-2). UCLA led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Huskies cut that to five at halftime.

