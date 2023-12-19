No. 2 UCLA fends off No. 13 Ohio State 77-71 to win 10th straight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 19 points and Lauren Betts had 17 to help No. 2 UCLA beat No. 13 Ohio State 77-71. UCLA overcame a sluggish first half and dominated the boards on the way to its 10th straight win of the season. Ohio State began the game leading 7-0, shooting 3 of 4 and forcing two turnovers. But the Bruins battled back. Kiki Rice had 15 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 11 points for the Bruins. Jacy Sheldon had a game-high 30 points and Taylor Thierry added 20 for the Buckeyes.

