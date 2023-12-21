No. 2 UCLA dominates in the paint and routs Hawaii 85-46 to go 11-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Second-ranked UCLA scored over half its points in the paint in the first half while routing Hawaii 85-46. Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 17 points. UCLA closed out its nonconference schedule with an 11-0 record. The Rainbow Wahine had no answer for 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, who had 3 inches over Hawaii’s tallest player. The Bruins led 45-16 at halftime, outscoring the Wahine 30-4 in the paint. Olivia Davies led Hawaii with 11 points. The Wahine fell to 3-6 coming off a 17-day break. Next up for UCLA after Christmas is sixth-ranked Southern California and its star freshman JuJu Watkins. The Trojans are undefeated, too.

