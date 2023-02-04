No. 2 Stanford women rout Washington State 71-38

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and No. 2 Stanford routed Washington State 71-38 on Friday night. Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6). Stanford used a 15-player rotation in a game where the bench contributed 37 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points and fellow backup Elena Bosgana added eight. Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds. Bella Murekatete had seven points.

