No. 2 Stanford rallies past No. 13 Oregon State 66-57 to reach Pac-12 title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 20 points and No. 2 Stanford rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Oregon State 66-57 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-8 in the third quarter and held off a late surge by the Beavers. Stanford will play for its 16th Pac-12 championship on Sunday against either Southern California or UCLA. The Cardinal’s Cameron Brink had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double in the tournament. Raegan Beers led the Beavers with 17 points.

