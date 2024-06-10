No. 2 seed Kentucky edges Oregon State 3-2 to win first super regional title, earn first trip to CWS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nolan McCarthy doubled and scored the go-ahead run from second base on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and No. 2 seed Kentucky held on for a 3-2 victory over 15th-seeded Oregon State, sweeping the Lexington Super Regional and earning the Wildcats their first trip to the College World Series. Kentucky (45-14) finished off its first super regional championship after winning the opener 10-0 with a one-hitter on Saturday for the school’s first win in a super regional. The Wildcats had never even had the lead in a game in two previous appearances. It was just the second time Oregon State (45-16) has been shut out in 128 NCAA Tournament games.

