No. 2 seed Cerundolo knocked out of Chile Open by Etcheverry

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo has been eliminated from the Chile Open. Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Cerundolo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament. His next opponent will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2). Laslo Djere topped Riccardo Bonadio 7-5, 7-5. His opponent in the next stage will be Sebastian Baez, who knocked out home crowd favorite Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3.

