No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino wins at Newport, ending great week for American Alex Michelsen

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday. The 35-year-old Frenchman relied on his consistent play and maybe some jitters from the 18-year-old American to capture his third ATP tour title. Under bright blue skies with a slight breeze and temperatures in the low 80’s, Mannarino broke in the fifth and seventh games of a first set that lasted just 27 minutes. The tournament is held in conjunction with enshrinement ceremonies into the Hall.

