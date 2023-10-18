No. 2 pick Leo Carlsson starting his career with the Ducks with a fraction of Bedard’s fanfare

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The player drafted right after Connor Bedard is about to make his NHL debut to a fraction of the fanfare, and that’s more than fine with Leo Carlsson. While he sat out the Anaheim Ducks’ first two games of the season with a minor injury, Carlsson was aware of the hockey world’s massive celebration of Bedard’s arrival with the Chicago Blackhawks. Nothing like that media blitz will happen around Carlsson when he starts his own career, possibly in the Ducks’ home game against Dallas. Unsurprisingly, this quietly confident 18-year-old Swede doesn’t mind the lack of hubbub.

