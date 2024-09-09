No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels shows flashes of brilliance in Commanders debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels showed flashes of brilliance in his Washington debut. But the Commanders’ defense was ineffective in a season-opening 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Daniels ran for two touchdowns. Washington is aiming for a fresh start with the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. The Commanders allowed points on seven of Tampa Bay’s nine possessions, including the final one when the Buccaneers ran off the final 1:12. Washington’s defense was the worst in the NFL last year. Daniels finished with 88 yards rushing on 16 attempts and went 17 of 24 passing for 184 yards and no interceptions.

