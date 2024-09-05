No. 2 overall pick Daniels poised to make NFL debut for Commanders against Mayfield-led Buccaneers

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is poised to make his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders against the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft has been everything the Commanders expected in picking up the offense in offseason workouts and training camp. Mayfield is coming off a year in which he resurrected his career by leading the Bucs to a third consecutive NFC South title and then winning a playoff game.

