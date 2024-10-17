No. 2 Oregon hoping to take control of Big Ten title race when it visits reeling Purdue

No. 2 Oregon got its biggest win of the season — beating Ohio State at home last weekend. The reward: A trip across the country to face reeling Purdue on Friday night. Sure, the contest looks like with the Ducks coming in with their highest ranking since the end of the 2014 season. The Boilermakers have lost five straight and are 0-4 against the Top 25 under second-year coach Ryan Walters. But quarterback Ryan Browne gave Purdue a spark in last week’s overtime loss at No. 23 Illinois. It hopes to use build on that momentum. Oregon, meanwhile, is one of three 6-0 Big Ten teams hoping to stay atop the league standings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.