No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 receiving yards and a TD and No. 3 Ohio State overcame an early push by Marshall to pull away and win 49-14. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith had a 53-yard TD catch, and quarterback Will Howard rushed for a 1-yard score.

