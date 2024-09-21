No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, tries to stiff arm Marshall defensive back J.J. Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 receiving yards and a TD and No. 3 Ohio State overcame an early push by Marshall to pull away and win 49-14. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith had a 53-yard TD catch, and quarterback Will Howard rushed for a 1-yard score.

