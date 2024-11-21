No. 2 Ohio State loses center Seth McLaughlin to Achilles tendon injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State starting center Seth McLaughlin is out with an Achilles tendon injury for the critical matchup between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 5 Indiana. The Alabama transfer was injured in practice Tuesday, coach Ryan Day confirmed Wednesday. McLaughlin was the anchor of offensive line that has been patched together because of injuries to other players.

