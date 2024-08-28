No. 2 Ohio State hosts MAC squad Akron in the first of three tune-up games in the Shoe

With 16 returning starters and a few important additions from the transfer portal, the Buckeyes have all the tools to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship. The opener against Akron shouldn’t require much heavy lifting, but it will give Ohio State a chance to work out the wrinkles. The Buckeyes actually will have plenty of chances to do that, with home games against another MAC school, Western Michigan, and Marshall before facing Michigan State on the road Sept. 28. Akron has been terrible since finishing 7-7 in 2017, including 2-10 the past seasons.

