No. 2 Ohio St knocks off Michigan 67-51 for 15th straight win and sole possession of Big Ten title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State to a 15th straight win and the Big Ten regular-season title with a 67-51 win over Michigan. Cotie McMahon had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who had already clinched at least a share of the title and a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a win over Maryland on Sunday. The game was revenge for the Buckeyes, whose only conference loss this season came in a 69-60 shocker against Michigan in Ann Arbor Dec. 30. Laila Phelia led Michigan with 13 points.

