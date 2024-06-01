No. 2 national seed Kentucky dispatches Illinois 6-1 at Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Nicholson put Kentucky ahead to stay with a two-run home run in the second inning, Ryan Walkschmidt added a two-run shot and an RBI double, and Trey Pooser tossed seven stellar innings to lead the No. 2 national seed to a 6-1 victory over Illinois at the Lexington Regional. Illinois (35-20) will play an elimination game against Indiana State (43-14) on Sunday. Kentucky (42-14) will play the winner. If the Wildcats lose, a third game will be played on Monday to decide the championship and which team will be heading to a super regional.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.