No. 2 Michigan tries to avoid a pre-Ohio State letdown when the Wolverines play at Maryland

No. 2 Michigan can reach the Big Ten title game with a win over Ohio State next week. That’s regardless of what happens against Maryland this weekend. But given the number of other unbeaten teams around the nation, the Wolverines will want to stay undefeated themselves to avoid a hit to their playoff chances. The Terrapins became bowl eligible last week and snapped a four-game skid. So the pressure should be off when they try to pull the upset against Michigan.

