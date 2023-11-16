No. 2 Michigan tries to avoid a pre-Ohio State letdown when the Wolverines play at Maryland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, rushes against Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

No. 2 Michigan can reach the Big Ten title game with a win over Ohio State next week. That’s regardless of what happens against Maryland this weekend. But given the number of other unbeaten teams around the nation, the Wolverines will want to stay undefeated themselves to avoid a hit to their playoff chances. The Terrapins became bowl eligible last week and snapped a four-game skid. So the pressure should be off when they try to pull the upset against Michigan.

