No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in a 31-7 win over Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 18-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan went on to beat Rutgers 31-7 with coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for the first time since serving a school-imposed three game suspension. The Wolverines went ahead by 17 points on Mike Sainristil’s 71-yard interception return with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Blake Corum’s second rushing touchdown of the game put Michigan up 31-7 early in the fourth. The Scarlet Knights took a 7-0 lead early in the game on Gavin Wimsatt’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Christian Dremel but they missed chances to score more in each quarter. The Wolverines improved to 4-0.

