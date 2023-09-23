No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in 31-7 win over Rutgers with Harbaugh on sideline

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 18-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan went on to beat Rutgers 31-7 with coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for the first time since serving a school-imposed three game suspension. The Wolverines went ahead by 17 points on Mike Sainristil’s 71-yard interception return with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Blake Corum’s second rushing touchdown of the game put Michigan up 31-7 early in the fourth. The Scarlet Knights took a 7-0 lead early in the game on Gavin Wimsatt’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Christian Dremel but they missed chances to score more in each quarter. The Wolverines improved to 4-0.

