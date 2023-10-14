No. 2 Michigan starts slow and finishes strong in 52-7 win over Indiana to stay unbeaten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana 52-7 Saturday. The Wolverines started slow, punting after losing 8 yards on their first two possessions and giving up the game’s first touchdown. They closed strong, scoring 52 straight points to win another lopsided game against an overmatched opponent. The Hoosiers took a 7-0 late late in the first quarter and didn’t do much offensively or defensively the rest of the cold, wet and windy afternoon.

