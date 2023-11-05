No. 2 Michigan routs Purdue 41-13 despite potential distractions of NCAA sign-stealing investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum matched his season high with three touchdowns and Semaj Morgan ran for a 44-yard score, leading No. 2 Michigan to a 41-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday night. The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) routed another overmatched opponent, as they have each game this season, amid an NCAA investigation into allegations that they broke rules with a sign-stealing scheme. Purdue coach Ryan Walters said two days before the game that he knew “for a fact” that Michigan was at number of his team’s games, forcing his players to learn a new language. The Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5) used a staffer and backup quarterbacks to signal plays from the sideline as they have appeared to do all season.

