No. 2 Michigan rolls on without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, routing UNLV 35-7

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (38) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more touchdown passes to Roman Wilson to help No. 2 Michigan rout UNLV 35-7 The Wolverines were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That didn’t slow them down. The Rebels were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.

