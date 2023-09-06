No. 2 Michigan plays UNLV at home in 2nd of 3 games without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh

No. 2 Michigan is playing UNLV at home on Saturday in its second of three games without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh was suspended by the school for breaking NCAA rules. Special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh will fill his father’s role in the first half and running back Mike Hart will lead the team in the second half. The Rebels had four players combine to score five touchdowns in their season-opening, 44-14 victory over Bryant in coach Barry Odom’s debut.

