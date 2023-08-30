No. 2 Michigan opens season against East Carolina without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan seems to have a shot to win its first national title since 1997, and can’t afford to slip as a five-touchdown favorite in the opener. The Wolverines will have their first of three chances to show they can win without coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the school for three games due to breaking NCAA rules. East Carolina potentially has an opportunity to pull off the biggest upset in school history after going 0-11 against top-five teams.

