No. 2 Michigan is a big favorite in Big Ten championship game. Third straight CFP bid is in sight

No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) vs. No. 18 Iowa (10-2, 7-2, No. 16), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST, in Indianapolis (Fox)

Line: Michigan by 22½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 44-15-4.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa’s rushing offense vs. Michigan’s rushing defense. The Hawkeyes will try to play the field-position game like they also do, but time of possession could loom large. Iowa leads the nation in three-and-outs, according to Sportradar, and will need its rotating crew of running backs to dent a defense allowing just 3.0 yards per carry. Leshon Williams regained his stride against Nebraska last week, finishing with 111 yards and breaking a long one to set up the winning field goal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: RB Blake Corum. He has run for a single-season, school-record 22 touchdowns. A year ago, he watched the Wolverines play in the Big Ten championship game from a California hotel room after having knee surgery.

Iowa: QB Deacon Hill. He completed better than 60% of his passes in the three games before he went 11 for 28 in last week’s win at Nebraska. That won’t do if the Hawkeyes hope to be competitive.

FACTS & FIGURES

The East representative is 9-0 in the championship game since the Big Ten went to its current divisional alignment in 2014. There will be no divisions beginning next year when the league expands to 18 teams. … Michigan is a victory away from a Big Ten-high 45th conference championship, and a third straight title for the first time since winning five straight from 1988 to 1992. … Iowa is in the title game for the third time since 2015. … The Wolverines are giving up a FBS-low 10.25 points per game and rank 13th with 37.6 points per game. … QB J.J. McCarthy is 24-1 as a starter. … Iowa’s 216 points this season are fewest by a 10-win team since at least 2000, according to Sportradar.

