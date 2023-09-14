No. 2 Michigan hosts Bowling Green, playing without suspended Jim Harbaugh one more time

No. 2 Michigan is hosting Bowling Green on Saturday as coach Jim Harbaugh serves the last game of his three-game suspension. Harbaugh was suspended by the school for breaking NCAA rules. His role will be filled against the Falcons by Sherrone Moore, who was suspended by the school for the first game for his role in the infractions that led to Harbaugh’s punishment. The Wolverines want to win and stay healthy, staying on pace to contend for championships. The Falcons have a chance to show their largest audience what type of team it has under coach Scot Loeffler.

