No. 2 Michigan gets Jim Harbaugh back for matchup with Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The second-ranked Wolverines get Jim Harbaugh back after his school-imposed three-game suspension for violating NCAA rules, although Michigan didn’t miss him much. Using interim head coaches, including Harbaugh’s son, Jay, the Wolverines beat East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green by a combined score of 96-16. The Scarlet Knights have been just as impressive, winning their first three games by a combined 95-30 against Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech.

