No. 2 Kansas, fresh off win over UConn, slogs its way to 88-69 victory over Kansas City

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and second-ranked Kansas struggled to hold off scrappy Kansas City 88-69. The Jayhawks were coming off a thrilling win over No. 5 UConn last week and may have been looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with bitter rival Missouri. Whatever the case, they led by just eight with about 3 1/2 minutes left before scoring 10 straight points to put the game away. Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roos.

