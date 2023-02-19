No. 2 Indiana beats Purdue to clinch share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points and eight rebounds, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and No. 2 Indiana beat Purdue 83-60 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years. The Hoosiers have won 14 straight overall, 18 in a row at home and nine straight over their bitter rival. Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points. Purdue stayed within striking distance throughout the first half and early in the second half. But Indiana capped a 16-5 third-quarter run with a five-point play to pull away.

