No. 2 Houston begins Big 12 grind with trips to Iowa State and TCU this week

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Houston guard L.J. Cryer (4) dribbles past West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday Jan. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

No. 2 Houston is about to begin the Big 12 grind with trips to Iowa State and TCU up this week. The Cougars won their inaugural conference game 89-55 over West Virginia last weekend. That was enough to jump them over Kansas in the latest AP Top 25. The Cougars are the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball after losses by James Madison and Ole Miss last week. Also in the Big 12, third-ranked Kansas will get a visit from No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday in the marquee game of the week.

