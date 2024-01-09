No. 2 Houston begins Big 12 grind with trips to Iowa State and TCU this week

No. 2 Houston is about to begin the Big 12 grind with trips to Iowa State and TCU up this week. The Cougars won their inaugural conference game 89-55 over West Virginia last weekend. That was enough to jump them over Kansas in the latest AP Top 25. The Cougars are the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball after losses by James Madison and Ole Miss last week. Also in the Big 12, third-ranked Kansas will get a visit from No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday in the marquee game of the week.

