No. 2 Houston beats SMU 80-65, eyes No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 points, freshman Jarace Walker added 14 and No. 2 Houston cruised to an 80-65 victory over SMU. With a win at home over Memphis on Sunday, the Cougars could be in line for their third stay atop the AP Top 25 poll this season. No. 1 Alabama and third-ranked Purdue already have losses this week. Houston took control with a 12-0 run on either side of halftime. Zhuric Phelps had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Mustangs.

