No. 2 Georgia enters bye on a defensive roll that has kept last four opponents out of the end zone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia’s ferocious defense continues to keep opponents from scoring touchdowns. Saturday night’s ugly 13-12 victory at Kentucky marked the fourth consecutive game dating to last season in which the Bulldogs limited opponents to field goals. They yielded just seven over that span while blowing out Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee Tech. Georgia held Kentucky to four field goals and kept the Wildcats at bay long enough for the offense to score the game’s only touchdown. The No. 2 Bulldogs dropped from the atop the AP Top 25 and have a bye before visiting No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.