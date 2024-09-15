No. 2 Georgia enters bye on a defensive roll that has kept last four opponents out of the end zone

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff fumbles as he's hit by Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia’s ferocious defense continues to keep opponents from scoring touchdowns. Saturday night’s ugly 13-12 victory at Kentucky marked the fourth consecutive game dating to last season in which the Bulldogs limited opponents to field goals. They yielded just seven over that span while blowing out Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee Tech. Georgia held Kentucky to four field goals and kept the Wildcats at bay long enough for the offense to score the game’s only touchdown. The No. 2 Bulldogs dropped from the atop the AP Top 25 and have a bye before visiting No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 28.

