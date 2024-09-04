No. 2 Buckeyes expected to put up big numbers again when they host Western Michigan

No. 2 Ohio State is favored by a little over five touchdowns against another MAC team, Western Michigan, on Saturday. But based on the Broncos’ performance against Wisconsin in Week 1, they could give the Buckeyes a tussle when the teams meet for the second time ever on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes started slow last week but eventually buried Akron 52-6. Western Michigan lost to the Badgers 28-14 in a game that was closer than the score indicated. The Broncos were never out of it.

