No. 2 Alabama uses second-half run to beat Arkansas State 88-79 and avoid upset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 19 points and No. 2 Alabama survived an upset scare, beating Arkansas State 88-79. The game was tied with seven minutes left before Alabama scored 11 of the next 13 points, three of them from Sears at the free throw line. Labaron Philon, Clifford Omoruyi and Grant Nelson each scored 12 points for the Crimson Tide but only combined for one 3-pointer. Alabama went 6 for 31 (19%) from behind the arc. Arkansas State was led by 20 points from Kobe Julien and 18 from Taryn Todd.

