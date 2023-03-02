No. 2 Alabama rallies, beats rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives against Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn 90-85 in overtime. The Crimson Tide clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years but continued to live on the edge over a troubling eight days. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 21 points.

