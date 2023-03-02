No. 2 Alabama rallies, beats rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn 90-85 in overtime. The Crimson Tide clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years but continued to live on the edge over a troubling eight days. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 21 points.

