No. 2 Alabama rallies, beats rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn 90-85 in overtime. The Crimson Tide clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years but continued to live on the edge over a troubling eight days. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 21 points.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Auburn forward Jaylin Williams watches his shot go in during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt
Alabama forward Brandon Miller walks on the court during introductions before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt
Alabama forward Brandon Miller cuts part of the net after Alabama clinched the regular-season Southeastern Conference title with an overtime time win against Auburn in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt