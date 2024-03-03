No. 19 Washington State ties school record for conference wins with 77-65 victory over UCLA

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells matched a career high with 27 points, including 11 in the final 7 1/2 minutes as No. 19 Washington State beat UCLA 77-65. The Cougars rallied for the second time in two days to stay a half-game behind first-place Arizona in the Pac-12 race. They reached 23 wins for the first time since 2007, and their 14th victory in conference play equaled a school record. Washington State ended the game on a 22-7 run. Myles Rice had 18 points for the Cougars, who have their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since February 2008. Dylan Andrews led UCLA with 21 points. The Bruins have dropped four straight.

