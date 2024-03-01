No. 19 Washington State rallies from 12-point deficit to top Southern California 75-72

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Watts and Andrej Jakimovski scored 18 points each and Myles Rice had 16 points to help No. 19 Washington State rally past Southern California 75-72. The Cougars trailed by 12 points late in the first half and didn’t take their first lead until 2:35 remaining on a 3-pointer from Watts, his fifth three of the game. USC freshman Isaiah Collier scored a game-high 24 points but missed a critical free throw with 23 seconds left that would have cut Washington State’s lead to two points.

